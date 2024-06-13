All you need to know for Pink at the Aviva Stadium

With just a week to go until Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Dublin, a list of 'do's and don'ts' has been released by concert organisers.

The superstar plays Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 20th and 21st, where she'll be supported by Rag N' Bone Man, Gayle and KidCutUp.

Her tour kicked off the European leg in Cardiff last weekend, featuring hits like 'Get the Party Started' and 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'.

The event organisers have said the gig will go ahead hail, rain or shine, and are warning concertgoers to dress appropriately.

For health and safety reasons, no camping is allowed around the venue, and no chairs or stools are allowed inside the stadium.

Bags larger than A4 size are not permitted, and storage for bigger bags won't be available.

Other things not allowed at the gig include alcohol, selfie sticks and umbrellas.

They're also reminding people that the Aviva Stadium is a completely cashless venue. Bars, food stalls and merchandise stands will only take cards.

As with most concerts, under-16s must be accompanied by an adult, and no under-14s on the pitch.

