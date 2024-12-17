An Post staff member investigated over alleged theft of parcels

A staff member in An Post is being investigated for the alleged theft of letters and small parcels.

Gardaí have confirmed they're looking into the incident in the Dublin 12 area.

A number of undelivered letters and small packages have since been found following an extensive investigation.

The packages have since been returned to customers.

Advertisement

An Post has apologised to those affected and described it as a 'serious service failure'.

It's also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone affected.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.