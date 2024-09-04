Play Button
Appeals issued for missing Athy teenagers known to frequent Kilkenny and Carlow

Pictured: Caoimhe Prendergast, (left) and Amber Martin (right)
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí have issued two separate appeals for information, concerning two missing teenage girls from Athy in county Kildare.

15-year-old Caoimhe Prendergast was first reported missing on Saturday August 17th.

Caoimhe is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build, red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen wearing she was wearing light brown shorts, a dark brown jacket and black sliders.

Gardaí believe she may have travelled to the Kilkenny or Carlow areas and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Separately,  16-year-old from Athy, Amber Martin, was reported missing in the early hours of yesterday morning. (Tuesday, September 3rd)

Amber is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Amber was wearing when last seen, and she is known to frequent the Kilkenny area.

Gardaí and Amber’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to both of these missing people, is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

