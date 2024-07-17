Asylum seekers report attack on tents along Dublin quays last night

Kenneth Fox

A number of asylum seekers are filing reports at Pearse Street Garda Station following an attack on their tents last night.

It is reported that the 15 men fled the quays in Dublin City Centre after people arrived with weapons.

At 11:40pm last night around eight to 10 people descended on the area where some of the men were sleeping, while others stood outside their tents.

It is understood this group of 15 had made their way from Phibsborough a few days ago after being moved on from another makeshift camp there.

Last night, this same group of men allegedly had their tents slashed by knives and pipes. Many had their documents thrown into the River Liffey.

Discarded Irish passport application forms and tent instructions pictured this morning on City Quay. Photo: Collins.

Gardaí in Pearse Street responded to the reports of criminal damage and investigations are ongoing with statements being given all to men this lunchtime.

This comes as 2,4000 asylum seekers remain without any accommodation here at the moment.

One local publican, Seáneen Sullivan said she spoke to the asylum seekers who were forced to leave.

In a post on Instagram she said: " I was at the pub because a group of international protection applicants were attacked on the quays with knives and pipes tonight and, having run full pelt to the Garda station were left for hours while nothing was done to respond to this violence.

She said they were told that they had no choice but to go back on to streets that have been made more hostile the last few days.

"We are all optimistic they will get accommodation offers soon. It is an abject failure of every member of this government that we are repeatedly ignoring our humanitarian obligations and re traumatising people by having IPAs sleeping in tents on the streets," she said.