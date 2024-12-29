Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

At least 177 killed in South Korea plane crash

At least 177 killed in South Korea plane crash
Firefighters and rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

It's feared almost all of the 181 people in a plane crash in South Korea have been killed.

The Boeing 737 skidded off the runway, hit a wall, and burst into flames while attempting to land at Muan Airport.

Just two crew members on the flight from Bangkok have been rescued from the wreckage.

There's no clear cause of the crash, however, there had been a warning about a bird strike.

Advertisement

According to Sky News, The youngest victim of the crash was a three-year-old boy, five of those killed in the crash were children under the age of 10 and the oldest was a man aged 78 - according to a list of passengers seen by local media outlets.

More to follow..

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (40s) charged in connection with fatal hit and run in Blanchardstown that killed married couple

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Two dead and four hospitalised, including baby, following collision

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Gardaí stop 16-year-old tractor driver with no tax, insurance or CVRT

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement