At least 177 killed in South Korea plane crash

It's feared almost all of the 181 people in a plane crash in South Korea have been killed.

The Boeing 737 skidded off the runway, hit a wall, and burst into flames while attempting to land at Muan Airport.

Just two crew members on the flight from Bangkok have been rescued from the wreckage.

There's no clear cause of the crash, however, there had been a warning about a bird strike.

According to Sky News, The youngest victim of the crash was a three-year-old boy, five of those killed in the crash were children under the age of 10 and the oldest was a man aged 78 - according to a list of passengers seen by local media outlets.

More to follow..