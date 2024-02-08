Beat 102 103 celebrates 158,000 weekly listeners

Beat 102 103 is celebrating the latest JNLR listenership figures published on Feb 8th 2024.

The latest radio listening results show 3.4 million adults tune into radio across Ireland every weekday – an increase of 193,000 listeners compared to 2022 daily listenership levels.

The report shows that Radio enjoys a huge audience tuning in with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15–34-year-olds listening every week.

Beat 102 103 is playing its part in connecting listeners all across the South East.

Advertisement

The latest JNLR results show that Beat is continuing to retain its weekly reach of 158,000 listeners.

Beat continues to be the most-listened to radio station among the 15-34 age group in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary with 96,000 people tuning into their number one music station every day.

Speaking following the release of the figures, Beat’s CEO & Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins, says: “Beat recently celebrated 20 years of broadcasting in the South East. I'm delighted to see that 158,000 people know that they can feel part of the craic on Beat Breakfast and Bring the Beat, be nostalgic with Beat's Throwbacks, or join in with the banter for Cha-Radio on Beat Drive. We consistently review how we do what we do and explore alternative ways to attract new people to the brand.

"We are looking forward to celebrating our 21st year in Irish radio this summer as the station is always evolving based on what our listeners want. These JNLR figures show that Beat remains a firm favourite in the region and that radio listening is booming. It is a great reminder that radio plays such a central part in people’s lives in Ireland."

JNLR Report Highlights

Advertisement

The JNLR results report that Irish radio remains strong with 91% of adults tune in every week.

5.9% of all adult listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device accounts for 3.3% of all radio listening.

This increases to 6.5% of all listening through a smart speaker and 8.4% through a mobile device for the younger 15 to 34 age cohort.

Irish radio listeners tune in on average for over 4 hours each day.

Advertisement

Ciaran Cunningham CEO Radiocentre Ireland said: “I am delighted to see that radio continues to grow audience in Ireland and with 91% of adults tuning into radio every week, it is clear that radio listening is booming in Ireland and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives.

"Live radio continues to deliver brilliant content that is consumed by millions of listeners every day.

"A record high in daily listeners is a testament to the quality of radio in Ireland and to the hard work and investment from radio stations up and down the country."