Body of a woman found at a residence in Tipperary

Body of a woman found at a residence in Tipperary
Photo: Collins
Beat News
Beat News
An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her 40s was found in Co Tipperary.

The woman in her 40s was discovered deceased at a residence in Newport on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem is expected to take place later on Wednesday at University Hospital Limerick.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

According to the Irish Times, the property was sealed off as a potential crime scene.

The Coroner has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

