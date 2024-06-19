Body of a woman found at a residence in Tipperary

An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her 40s was found in Co Tipperary.

The woman in her 40s was discovered deceased at a residence in Newport on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem is expected to take place later on Wednesday at University Hospital Limerick.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

According to the Irish Times, the property was sealed off as a potential crime scene.

The Coroner has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

