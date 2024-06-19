Body of a woman found at a residence in Tipperary

An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her 40s was found in Co Tipperary.
The woman in her 40s was discovered deceased at a residence in Newport on Tuesday evening.
A post-mortem is expected to take place later on Wednesday at University Hospital Limerick.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
According to the Irish Times, the property was sealed off as a potential crime scene.
The Coroner has been notified.
Investigations are ongoing.
By Michael Bolton
