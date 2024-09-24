Body of man found dead 40 years ago in Clare to be exhumed

The body of a man found dead in Co. Clare 40 years ago is to be exhumed today.

23-year-old Patrick Nugent was working at Bunratty Folk Park when he died there in unexplained circumstances.

This exhumation comes two years after Gardai launched a cold case review into the death of Patrick Nugent.

He was a banquet manager at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and was working at a 40th wedding anniversary on February 11th 1984

His body was found with serious injuries outside at 4am

A man was charged with manslaughter but acquitted

Patrick's family always believed he died violently and his death wasn't investigated properly

Gardaí are holding a press conference this morning and his remains are set to be exhumed.

