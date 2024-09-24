Play Button
Body of man found dead 40 years ago in Clare to be exhumed

Body of man found dead 40 years ago in Clare to be exhumed
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The body of a man found dead in Co. Clare 40 years ago is to be exhumed today.

23-year-old Patrick Nugent was working at Bunratty Folk Park when he died there in unexplained circumstances.

This exhumation comes two years after Gardai launched a cold case review into the death of Patrick Nugent.

He was a banquet manager at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and was working at a 40th wedding anniversary on February 11th 1984

His body was found with serious injuries outside at 4am

A man was charged with manslaughter but acquitted

Patrick's family always believed he died violently and his death wasn't investigated properly

Gardaí are holding a press conference this morning and his remains are set to be exhumed.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

