BREAKING: Man (50s) arrested in connection with murder of Jo Jo Dullard

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard have this morning arrested a male on suspicion of the murder of Jo Jo Dullard.

The male, aged in his 50s, is currently detained under the provisions of section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.

Over the weekend, JoJo's family marked the 29th anniversary of her disappearance. A memorial ceremony took place in Kilkenny on Saturday (Nov 9th) to mark the 29th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 21-year-old from Callan went missing on the night of November 9th, 1995. She was last seen in Moone, County Kildare, where she told her friend that she had missed her bus home and "got a lift."

Murder Investigation

In 2020, on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance, her case was upgraded to murder.

On the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, Gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information.

They reminded people of the route she took from Dublin city, missing her bus to Kilkenny, taking a bus to Naas, and hitching a lift to Moone, where she made a phone call to her friend, the last known interaction with JoJo.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s.

He's being questioned at a garda station in Co Kildare.

