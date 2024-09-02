There are calls for legislation to be brought in to stop dynamic ticket pricing.

It comes as Oasis fans were left disappointed at the weekend as some tickets for the Croke Park gigs started at €86 before shooting up to over €400.

The UK government has promised to review dynamic ticket pricing with its Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who described the situation as "incredibly depressing" and said surge pricing will be included in a planned review of the secondary gig sales market.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson has revealed he couldn't get his hands on Oasis tickets over the weekend.

There's been major controversy over how difficult it was to get tickets for the band's 2025 reunion.

Many people are especially angry about dynamic pricing which saw tickets cost way more than advertised.

Louis told Sky Sports at the Italian Grand Prix that he tried but couldn't secure tickets, and he's got his "fingers crossed"

