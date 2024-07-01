CAO change of mind facility to close at 5pm

Those who have applied to the Central Applications Office (CAO) for the upcoming academic year are being reminded that the change of mind facility will close at 5pm on Monday.

Each year, the change of mind facility opens in May, allowing those who have already applied to the CAO to amend their application.

The facility closes each year on July 1st, with higher and third-level places offered from late August.

Using the change of mind facility, applicants can add, remove and change the order of their list of preferences for both Level 6/7 and Level 8 courses.

The facility will close at 5pm, after which applicants will not be able to change their choices prior to offers being made.

Round 1 offers are due to be issued on August 28th, following the release of Leaving Certificate results on August 23rd.

