Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following collision with a bus in Carlow

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a collision with a bus in County Carlow.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the road traffic collision on the N80 at Closh, between Ballon and Bunclody.
The collision involving a bus and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 10:45am this morning.
Beat News understands that the motorcyclist has been airlifted to Tallaght hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination.
Local diversions are in place and road users are being advised to avoid the area.
The Carlow road is expected to be closed for a number of hours following the collision.
