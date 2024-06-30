Play Button
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following collision with a bus in Carlow

Garda road signs, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a collision with a bus in County Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the road traffic collision on the N80 at Closh, between Ballon and Bunclody.

The collision involving a bus and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 10:45am this morning.

Beat News understands that the motorcyclist has been airlifted to Tallaght hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place and road users are being advised to avoid the area.

The Carlow road is expected to be closed for a number of hours following the collision.

More to follow.. 

