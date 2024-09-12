Carlow Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon fails attempt to defer licence suspension

Carlow Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has failed in an attempt to have his licence suspension deferred until April.

Last week, he received a ten-month ban after the remains of a deceased horse from his yard was filmed being transported on an open trailer.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee found Hanlon to be grossly negligent.

For the duration of his suspension, Hanlon cannot enter a weighing room, parade ring or any other racecourse area.

The duration of the license suspension could be reduced if he abides by Referrals Committee rules.

According to the Irish Times, Hanlon’s solicitors applied for a deferral to April 1st, 2025, citing the nature and extent of the trainer’s business and the difficulty of making specified alternative arrangements with the original proposed deferral date.

However, that ban must begin on December 1st after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board denied Hanlon’s request for a deferral.

