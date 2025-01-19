Ceasefire officially underway in Gaza

A ceasefire is officially underway in Gaza.

It's hoped the three-stage deal between Israel and Hamas will eventually lead to permanent peace.

There was a delay of almost three hours this morning, when Israeli strikes on the Strip continued, killing eight people.

The hold-up was caused by Israel waiting for a list of the names of the first three hostages to be freed - a delay which Hamas blamed on 'technical field reasons.'

Their release is in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

Gaza is being described as "the world's biggest crime scene" - as Israeli troops begin to withdraw.

Israel has agreed to allow up to 600 trucks of aid into the enclave every day, after finally agreeing to a ceasefire.

Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire, says justice is also key to securing a lasting peace:

"There needs to be both local and international investigators who are able to document the atrocities and the human rights violations committed by both sides in Gaza.

"The international community has to ensure that all perpetrators of war crimes are held to account in line with international law and this is critical in achieving a just and durable peace."

Ms de Barra says it's a small ray of hope after 15 months of pure devastation.

