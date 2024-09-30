Clean up operations begin after Orange rain warning ends in South East

The clean-up begins today after an Orange warning for rain ended for four counties overnight.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford saw flooding and travel disruption while under the Orange weather alert.

Hundreds of homes are still without power this morning after torrential downpours.

The ESB says crews have been mobilised and are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.

Almost 340 homes and businesses in County Wexford continue to be without power this morning.

Some spot flooding is still expected, especially in the south and south east of the country.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says drivers still need to be careful on the roads.

"The very heavy rain overnight will mean that there will still be some spot flooding this morning. Especially in the South and South East of the country while also some debris that has been blown on to the roads.

"Road users will want to take great care this morning, especially in those areas."

The Colligan river Dungarvan Co Waterford has also burst its banks as video from Gary O'Shea shows. This is due to the huge level of rainfall on the Comeragh Mountains and surrounding areas as I had forecast this morning but we still lack a flood forecast system from Met Éireann. Posted by Carlow Weather on Sunday, September 29, 2024

Several incidents of flooding were recorded in Count Waterford Sunday evening (Sept 29th) with footage online showing the extent of the damage in some areas.

Posting to social media last night, Carlow Weather shared one video of the Colligan River after its banks burst following heavy downpours.

