E-scooters to be banned on public transport

E-scooters will soon be banned on public transport.

From Monday, October 7th, e-scooters will not be permitted in line with guidance issued by the National Transport Authority.

The restrictions apply to Irish Rail, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Dublin Bus, Luas and TFI Local Link services.

These new restrictions will not affect e-bikes or mobility scooters.

Irish Rail say the guidance is 'prompted by safety concerts in relation to many lithium-ion batteries which are commonplace in such devices'.

Similar restrictions are already in place in Berlin, Barcelona and parts of the UK.

