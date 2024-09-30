€20m rejuvenation unveiled for Carlow Town

Plans have been unveiled for a proposed €20m rejuvenation of Carlow Town.

The Your Carlow proposals have been designed with modern urban public realm living and supporting business in mind.

The new design is being described as a project "to create a viable, attractive and vibrant town centre within the next few years."

The people of Carlow are being asked to have their say on the transformation through the Your Carlow survey, which will be launched today (Sept 30) at yourcarlow.ie.

Funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the URDF programme, a series of public realm improvements outlined for Carlow will create attractive areas in a mix of streets and spaces designed to invite people to meet and mingle.

Taking place in the key areas of Potato Market, Shamrock Plaza, Tullow Street, Kennedy Avenue and Barrack Street, each destination will have a signature purpose – from outdoor dining for cafés and restaurants to hang out spaces and sensory play equipment for people of all ages.

“These improvements will reflect the present and future needs of the local community and enterprises with quality furniture, sustainable infrastructure and interconnected spaces to facilitate a living and growing town centre,” said Carlow Chief Executive Coilín O’Reilly.

“Public consultation and views are vital to this process and will feed into the final draft of the plan so we are asking everyone to get involved and take the Your Carlow survey at yourcarlow.ie,” said Carlow County Carlow Cathaoirleach Fergal Browne.

Your Carlow is the first element of Project Carlow 2024 which gave a strategic framework for the future of the town with a series of suggested improvements.

“The proposals have been shown to local representatives and Carlow County Council is now entering a three week period of consultation to give Carlovians the chance to shape their future in a positive way,” said Carlow Town Mayor, Fintan Phelan.

Under the proposed plans, locals will take time to mix and meet at a reimagined Potato Market, which will incorporate a covered amenity and recreation space facing the Liberty Tree and Fountain.

The proposed new timber and glass covered amenity space will feature a series of smaller and medium scale spaces, with fixed seating, tables and free wi-fi.

The space, framed by raised planters, street greening and new feature lighting, will have a range of uses for all ages, with a focus on teenagers and local groups.

The new tree-lined streetscape will also contain café-style public spaces outside restaurants and bars.

Outside The Exchange, a renewed outdoor market and amenity space will be framed by raised planters and integrated street seating.

A new civic space and shared surface in front of the library will be part of an upgraded Tullow Street.

The street will be a haven for strollers – whether walkers or prams – and will feature enhanced street greening, raised planters and new street furniture for relaxing.

Shamrock Plaza will be at the heart of Carlow’s social scene featuring extended café-style public spaces for retailers, with seating zones outside restaurant and bars.

The public spaces will be enhanced by new street lighting, street furniture and attractive raised planters.

The Kennedy Avenue and roundabout junction will become Carlow’s sustainable hub.

This will build on the success of the existing sustainable rain gardens, with enhanced street greening, and cycle- friendly, active travel and pedestrian- friendly initiatives.

There will also be a new public paved linked space and garden in Barrack Street that will provide a new link making the town centre more connected, accessible and navigable.

For more details, see www.yourcarlow.ie.

