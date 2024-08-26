Entire South East sees rents rise

Rental prices are up 7 per cent nationwide according to a new report.

The figures have been released by Daft.ie's Rental Price Report Q2 2024.

Kilkenny saw the highest year-on-year rental increase in the South East at 13.3%.

While Carlow saw the lowest increase in the region at 6.8% in the last twelve months.

Rents in Waterford rose by 7.4% and 7.2% in Wexford, while rent in Tipperary went up by 10.7%.

Waterford is the most expensive place in the South East to rent, with the average rent costing €1616 a month.

The average listed rent in Tipperary stands at €1392, the lowest in the region.

The entire South East stood below the average national rent nationwide, which was €1922.

The report showed that availability on the rental market is extremely tight.

On August 1st, there were just over two thousand homes available to rent across the country.

That figure is effectively unchanged on the same date a year before, and half the 2015 to 2019 average of 4,400.

Reporting by Dayna Kearney.

