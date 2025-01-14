Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Regional Independents reach government formation deal

A deal has been reached between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the regional independents.

It will allow a Government to be formed on January 22nd.

Under the terms of the deal, the Regional Independent Group will get two super junior ministries.

This allows them two places around the Cabinet table, albeit without the control of a Government Ministry.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be re-elected as Taoiseach next week when the Dáil resumes.

The agreement follows an afternoon of meetings between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Regional Independents, and the Healy-Rae brothers.

Reporting by Sean Defoe