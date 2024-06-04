Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Free contraception to be expanded to include women up to 35

Free contraception to be expanded to include women up to 35
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

32 to 35-year-old women will be able to avail of the free contraceptive scheme from next month.

This means that from July 1st, all women aged 17 to 35, inclusive, will be covered under the scheme.

Almost 2,400 GPs and 2,050 pharmacies are providing the service, with more than 189,000 women accessing free contraception in 2023.

Announcing the scheme's expansion, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it further supports women with reproductive healthcare.

Advertisement

"Gender should not be a barrier to healthcare, and I firmly believe that the Free Contraception Scheme is a landmark initiative that empowers women, enabling them to make choices about their reproductive health without any financial burden.

“Demand for this service is evident, and we are responding to that demand by extending services to women aged 32 to 35 inclusive from July 1.

“It is important that we support all women in providing equitable access to services that allow them to control their reproductive health and avoid unintended pregnancies" according to the Minister.

The National Women's Council is welcoming the expansion which kicks in on July 1st, but Orla O'Connor from the NWC wants to see women of all ages benefit.

Advertisement

"We will continue to campaign for that in Budget 2025 in which we know discussions have already started.

"It's important for the National Women's Council that all women and girls can avail of free contraception," she said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Aisling Bea enlists famous friends to reveal first pregnancy

 By Beat News
News 2

Man dies in Clare road crash

 By Beat News
Sport 3

John O’Shea’s Ireland audition goes on – talking points as the ROI face Hungary

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement