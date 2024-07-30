Play Button
Fuel prices to go up from tomorrow

A driver fills up with petrol, © PA Wire/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Fuel prices are to go up once again.

Filling your tank with petrol will cost you 2 euro more from tomorrow as the final phase of tax cuts on fuel is lifted.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was lowered after the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the fuel price to rocket.

The Government has been reintroducing the tax on a phased basis after fuel prices stabilised globally.

From tomorrow 4 cent will be added to a litre of petrol while 3 cent will be added to a litre of diesel pushing the prices of a litre in some garages to over 1 euro 80 cent.

