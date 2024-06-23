Full list of Aer Lingus flights cancelled due to industrial action revealed

Aer Lingus has confirmed it will cancel 120 flights scheduled for next weekend due to a pilots’ eight-hour strike on Saturday, June 29th.

A spokesperson for the airline said it will impact 15,000 customers on short-haul services.

A previously announced, indefinite work-to-rule from June 26th – which would mean pilots would not engage in overtime or out-of-hours duties – saw the airline cancel 124 flights.

Advertisement

A message to our customers: The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has announced a strike on 29 June 2024 from 5am to 1pm, in addition to the existing work to rule action from 26 June. This will cause major disruption to our customers. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/T1LABKBMFg — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

Aer Lingus said this will affect about 20,000 customers over the five days from Wednesday as it pledged to accommodate people amid the busy summer holiday season.

You can check the full list below:

Advertisement

Flights out of Ireland

Wednesday, June 26th

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0724 - 20.30

Dublin (DUB) to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0602 – 06.15

Dublin (DUB) to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER). Flight no: EI0332 – 06.40

Dublin (DUB) to Birmingham (BHX). Flight no: EI0276 – 19.20

Dublin (DUB) to Brussels (BRU). Flight no: EI0638 – 17.55

Dublin (DUB) to Dusseldorf (DUS). Flight no: EI0698 – 17.30

Dublin (DUB) to Frankfurt (FRA). Flight no: EI0656 – 16.45

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0166 – 13.30

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0182 – 19.00

Dublin (DUB) to Manchester (MAN). Flight no: EI0208 – 12.50

Dublin (DUB) to Munich (MUC). Flight no: EI0356 – 16.25

Dublin (DUB) to New York (JFK). Flight no: EI0105 – 11.05

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0526 – 13.00

Thursday, June 27th

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0724 – 20.30

Dublin (DUB) to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0608 – 13.40

Dublin (DUB) to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER). Flight no: EI0332 – 06.40

Dublin (DUB) to Birmingham (BHX). Flight no: EI0276 – 19.20

Dublin (DUB) to Brussels (BRU). Flight no: EI0638 – 17.55

Dublin (DUB) to Geneva (GVA). Flight no: EI0680 – 06.15

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0164 – 12.00

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0182 – 19.00

Dublin (DUB) to Manchester (MAN). Flight no: EI0208 – 12.50

Dublin (DUB) New York (JFK). Flight no: EI0105 – 11.05

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0528 – 18.30

Dublin (DUB) to Rome/DaVinci (FCO). Flight no: EI0404 – 10.25

Dublin (DUB) to Vienna (VIE). Flight no: EI0660 – 06.10

Friday, June 28th

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0724 – 20.30

Dublin (DUB) to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0602 – 06.15

Dublin (DUB) to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER). Flight no: EI0332 – 06.40

Dublin (DUB) to Birmingham (BHX). Flight no: EI0276 – 19.20

Dublin (DUB) to Brussels (BRU). Flight no: EI0638 – 17.55

Dublin (DUB) to Dusseldorf (DUS). Flight no: EI0698 – 17.30

Dublin (DUB) to Frankfurt (FRA). Flight no: EI0656 – 16.45

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0158 – 09.45

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0164 – 12.00

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0182 – 19.00

Dublin (DUB) to Manchester (MAN). Flight no: EI0208 – 12.50

Dublin (DUB) to Munich (MUC). Flight no: EI0356 – 16.25

Dublin (DUB) to New York (JFK). Flight no: EI0105 – 11.05

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0526 – 13.00

Saturday, June 29th

Cork (ORK) to Dubrovnik (DBV). Flight no EI0804; - 5.45

Cork (ORK) to Lanzarote (ACE). Flight no EI0876 - 6.40

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no EI0710 - 7.20

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no EI0712 - 11.45

Dublin (DUB) to Athens (ATH). Flight no EI0440 - 5.55

Dublin (DUB) to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0602– 6.15;

Dublin (DUB) to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0610 – 18.15;

Dublin (DUB), to Amsterdam (AMS). Flight no: EI0604- 09:55

Dublin (DUB) to Barcelona (BCN). Flight no: EI0562 - 6.45

Dublin (DUB) to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER). Flight no: EI0332 – 06.40;

Dublin (DUB) to Birmingham (BHX). Flight no: EI0262 - 6.30

Dublin (DUB), to Bilbao (BIO) Flight no: EI0748- 13:00

Dublin (DUB) to Bordeaux (BOD). Flight no: EI0506 - 6.10

Dublin (DUB) to Brussels (BRU). Flight no: EI0630 - 6.50

Dublin (DUB) to Dusseldorf (DUS). Flight no: EI0692 - 6.50

Dublin (DUB) to Dubrovnik (DBV), Flight no: EI0476- 07:35

Dublin (DUB) to Faro Algarve (FAO). Flight no:EI0492- 07:35

Dublin (DUB), to Faro Algarve (FAO) Flight no: EI0494- 11:45

Dublin (DUB) to Frankfurt (FRA). Flight no: EI0650 - 7.00

Dublin (DUB) to Geneva (GVA). Flight no: EI0680 – 06.15;

Dublin (DUB), to Geneva (GVA) Flight no: EI0684 - 13:15

Dublin (DUB) to Hamburg (HAM). Flight no: EI0392 – 10.15;

Dublin (DUB) to Lanzarote (ACE). Flight no: EI0776 - 07:15

Dublin (DUB) to Lisbon (LIS), Flight no: EI0482 - 07:45

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no EI0152 - 6.30

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0154- 07:30:

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0156- 08:55

Dublin (DUB), to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0158- 09:45

Dublin (DUB), to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0162- 11:15

Dublin (DUB), to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0164- 12:00

Dublin (DUB), to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0166- 13:30

Dublin (DUB) to Lyon (LYS). Flight no: EI0552 – 12.55

Dublin (DUB) to Lyon (LYS), Flight no: EI0550- 07:35

Dublin (DUB) to Manchester (MAN). Flight no: EI0202 – 06.30

Dublin (DUB) to Madrid (MAD). Flight no EI0592 - 6.20

Dublin (DUB) to Malaga (AGP). Flight no: EI0580- 07:200

Dublin (DUB), to Malaga (AGP) Flight no: EI0584- 11:45

Dublin (DUB), to Marseille (MRS) Flight no: EI0514- 12:50

Dublin (DUB) to Munich (MUC). Flight no: EI0352 -07:10

Dublin (DUB) to Naples (NAP). Flight no: EI0450 - 6.15

Dublin (DUB), to Nantes (NTE) Flight no: EI0538- 12:15

Dublin (DUB) to New York (JFK). Flight no: EI0105 – 11.05

Dublin (DUB), to Nice (NCE) Flight no: EI0544- 11:00

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0520 – 6.40

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0522- 07:55

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0528 – 18.20

Dublin (DUB), to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0524- 09:50

Dublin (DUB), to Paris (CDG) Flight no: EI05213 - 13:00

Dublin (DUB), to Rome/DaVinci (FCO) Flight no: EI0404- 10:25

Dublin (DUB) to Rome/DaVinci (FCO). Flight no: EI0402 – 6.20;

Dublin (DUB) to Rome/DaVinci (FCO). Flight no: EI0404 – 10.25

Dublin (DUB) to Tenerife (TFS). Flight no: EI0762 - 07:05

Dublin (DUB) to Venice (VCE), Flight no: EI0422-07:45

Dublin (DUB), to Verona (VRN) Flight no: EI0412- 11:35

Dublin (DUB) to Zurich (ZRH). Flight no: EI0342 - 07:10

Knock-Irl West (NOC) to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0916 - 13:05:

Shannon (SNN) to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0380 - 07:40:

Shannon (SNN) to London/Heathrow (LHR) Flight no: EI0386- 17:30:00

Sunday, June 30th

Cork (ORK) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0724 – 20.30

Dublin (DUB) to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER). Flight no: EI0332 – 06.40

Dublin (DUB) to Birmingham (BHX). Flight no: EI0276 – 19.20

Dublin (DUB) to Brussels (BRU). Flight no: EI0638 – 17.55

Dublin (DUB) to Dusseldorf (DUS). Flight no: EI0698 – 17.30

Dublin (DUB) to Frankfurt (FRA). Flight no: EI0656 – 16.45

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0168 – 14.30

Dublin (DUB) to London/Heathrow (LHR). Flight no: EI0182 – 19.00

Dublin (DUB) to Lyon (LYS). Flight no: EI0550 – 06.15

Dublin (DUB) to Manchester (MAN). Flight no: EI0208 – 12.50

Dublin (DUB) to Munich (MUC). Flight no: EI0356 – 16.25

Dublin (DUB) to New York (JFK). Flight no: EI0105 – 11.05

Dublin (DUB) to Paris (CDG). Flight no: EI0526 – 13.00

Flights departing from Britain

June 26th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0277 – 20.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0725 – 22.25

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0167 – 15.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0183 – 21.10

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0209 – 14.25

June 27th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0277 – 20.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0725 – 22.25

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0165 – 14.20

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0183 – 21.10

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0209 – 14.25

June 28th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0277 – 20.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0725 – 22.25

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0165 – 14.20

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0183 – 21.10

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0209 – 14.25

June 29th

London/Heathrow (LHR to Dublin (DUB), Flight no: EI0151 - 07:40

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0153 - 08:50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) Flight no: EI0711 - 09:20

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0155 - 09:50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Shannon (SNN) Flight no: EI0381 - 09:50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Knock-Irl West (NOC) Flight no: EI0915 - 11:05

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0159 to 12:00

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0163 - 13:25

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK), Flight no: EI0715 - 13:50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Shannon (SNN), Flight no: EI0385- 14:20

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB), Flight no: EI0161 - 15:10

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB), Flight no:EI0171- 19:40

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0203 – 08.10

June 30th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0277 – 20.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0725 – 22.25

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0169 – 16.50

London/Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0183 – 21.10

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0209 – 14.25

Flights departing from Europe

June 26th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0603 – 09.35

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0333 – 10.40

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0639 – 21.20

Dusseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0699 – 21.05

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0657 – 20.40

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0357 – 20.30

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0527 – 16.30

June 27th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0609 – 17.00

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0333 – 10.40

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI06399 – 21.25

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0681 – 10.15

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0529 – 21.50

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0405 – 15.20

Vienna (VIE) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0661 – 10.40

June 28th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0603 – 09.35

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB) . Flight no: EI0333 –10.40

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0639 – 21.25

Dusseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0699 – 21.05

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0657 – 20.40

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0357 – 20.30

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0527 – 16.30

June 29th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0603 – 9.35

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0606 – 13.15

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0611 – 21.40

Athens (ATH) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0441- 12.55

Barcelona (BCN) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0563 - 11.05

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0333 – 10.40

Bilbao (BIO) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0749 - 16.55

Bordeaux (BOD) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0507 - 9.55

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0631 - 10.20

Dubrovnik (DBV) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0805 - 10.40

Dubrovnik (DBV) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0477- 12.50

Dusseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0693 - 10.25

Faro Algarve (FAO) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0493 - 11.50

Faro Algarve (FAO) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0495 - 15.35

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0651 - 10.55

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0681 – 10.15

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0685 – 17.10

Hamburg (HAM) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0393 – 14.00

Lanzarote (ACE) to Cork (ORK). Flight no: EI0877 - 11.15

Lanzarote (ACE) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0777 - 12.30

Lisbon (LIS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0483 - 11.25

Lyon (LYS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0551 – 11.30

Lyon (LYS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0553 – 16.50

Madrid (MAD) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0593 - 10.40

Madrid (MAD) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0581 - 12.40

Madrid (MAD) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0585 - 16.35

Marseille (MRS) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0515 - 17.05

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0353 - 11.25

Nantes (NTE) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0539 - 15.40

Naples (NAP) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0451 - 11.40

Nice (NCE) to Dublin (DUB) - Flight no: EI0545 - 15.20

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0521 – 10.10

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0523 – 11.30

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0525 – 13.20

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0527– 16.30

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0529 – 21.50

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0401 – 7.30

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0403 – 11.10

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0405 – 15.20

Tenerife (TFS) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0763 - 12.35

Venice (VCE) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0423 - 12.20

Verona (VRN) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0413 - 15.55

Zurich (ZRH) to Dublin (DUB) Flight no: EI0343 - 11.15

June 30th

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0333 – 10.40

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0639 – 21.20

Dusseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0699 – 21.05

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0657 – 20.40

Lyon (LYS) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0551 – 10.10

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0357 – 20.30

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0527 – 16.30

Flights departing from North America

June 26th – New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0104 – 16.55

June 27th– New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0104 – 16.55

June 28th – New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0104 – 16.55

June 29th – New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0104 – 16.55

June 30th – New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB). Flight no: EI0104 – 16.55

A strike was announced by the pilots’ union for June 29th, running from 5 am to 1 pm.

“Following Ialpa’s escalation of the industrial action by announcing an eight-hour strike by pilots on Saturday, June 29, Aer Lingus has had to cancel 120 flights on that day,” an airline spokesperson said.

“This will impact 15,000 customers on Aer Lingus short-haul services. Aer Lingus has retimed long-haul services on both June 28 and 29 in order to avoid cancellation of these services.

“Aer Lingus is automatically rebooking some customers onto alternative flights and has begun emailing all other customers informing them of the cancellations and advising them of their options, to change their flight for free, to request a refund or to request a voucher.

“The details of the cancelled flights on June 29th are available on the ‘Travel Advisory’ on the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.

“Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines, are unaffected by Ialpa’s industrial action and will operate as scheduled. Aer Lingus Regional flight numbers are in the range EI3000 – EI3999.”

The Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa), which represents the pilots, said it had been “forced” to escalate the dispute following “a campaign of antagonism by Aer Lingus management”.

The president of Ialpa, Captain Mark Tighe, claimed the airline had sent “threatening” letters to association members.

“The scale of next week’s anticipated flight cancellations, as described by Aer Lingus, illustrates the extent to which the company relies on the flexibility and goodwill of pilots,” he said.

Aer Lingus has confirmed it is to cancel 120 flights scheduled next weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)

Aer Lingus condemned the planned strike action and said it was “appalled” that Ialpa would escalate the dispute, which it said was “clearly designed to inflict maximum damage on passengers’ travel plans”.

Ialpa is seeking a pay increase of 24 percent, which it says equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

Aer Lingus has described the pay demand as unrealistic and said there have been no pay deals in Ireland that delivered such an increase.

On Friday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said people need to “step back from the brink” about the dispute.

You can find out more information here.

By Cate McCurry, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.