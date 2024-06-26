Funeral details announced for late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

The funeral details have been announced for the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The former GAA commentator died yesterday at the age of 93.

Mícheál O'Muircheartaigh retired 13 years ago after nearly six decades as 'the voice of GAA' on RTÉ.

A native of Dingle, County Kerry, he first began working for RTÉ back in 1949 and retired in 2010.

His voice became synonymous with Gaelic Games over his 60 year career.

Mícheál O'Muircheartaigh is sadly missed by his loving wife Helena, his eight children, grandchildren, sisters, extended family and friends. His is predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.

The funeral details for the former GAA commentator has been announced. Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday, 28th of June, from 11:00am-8:00pm.

Funeral mass will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, 29th of June, in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle, followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

The funeral will also be streamed online.

Tributes

Fellow GAA broadcaster Marty Morrissey says "we'll never see talent like his again."

The Taoiseach has paid tribute, saying the word legend gets used too often but for Micheál it's almost not enough.

Simon Harris says his voice, colour, excitement, love of sport, and his turn of phrase were often as exhilarating as the action he was describing.

Tributes continue to pour in online following the passing of Mr. Ó Muircheartaigh.

One person wrote: "I loved your voice and the ease with how you could slip from Irish to English and visa versa. Condolences to all your family and friends."

Another tribute read: "A real gentleman and Sports man. He made the matches so exciting, you would think you were there yourself. May his soul rest in peace."

"We will never see his like again. Such an encyclopedia of knowledge and love for all things Irish. Condolences to his family. Mícheál will be a huge loss for them , but know that he was one much loved man", one fan said.

