Funeral details announced for young Irish girl who died in tragic accident in Mallorca

Funeral details for Clodagh Phelan of Newbawn, Rathdrum Co Wicklow and Gowran, Co Kilkenny have been announced.

The 11-year-old died after she fell from the seventh floor of a hotel in Puerto de Alcudia in the northeast of Mallorca at around 6.30 am on Monday morning.

Tributes

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to the young girl on the platform X, he said that he was 'sad to hear of the tragic loss of Clodagh Phelan.'

'So much promise and personality snatched away in a terrible accident. Thoughts with her family and community at this truly awful time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.'

Parnell Athletics Club, where Clodagh was a member, paid tribute on Facebook.

A statement said: 'Parnell A.C. are truly heartbroken to share the devastating news of the passing of Clodagh Phelan, one of our juvenile athletes and friend to many of our younger athletes.

'Clodagh tragically passed away following an accident on holidays.

'Clodagh was a beautiful, spirited child and a great athlete who excelled in many sports, not just athletics.

'Her family Valerie, Liam, Will, and David and extended family are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.'

Following a tragic accident on the 22nd of July, 2024, aged 11 years. The darling only daughter of her heartbroken parents Liam and Valerie and dearly loved sister of Will and David.

Clodagh will also be forever missed by her devoted Grandfather John Hobson (Rockstown, Rathdrum) and Grandmother Joan Phelan (Kyle, Gowran, Kilkenny), Aunts and Uncles, Siobhán and Michéal, Ciarán and Deirdre, Michael and Olive

Her many and much-loved cousins, her school-mates at St. Saviour’s National School, her team mates on the numerous sporting teams she was part of and a wide community of close and extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her loving Granny Irene Hobson and Grandad Tommy Phelan.

Clodagh will be reposing at her home, on Saturday 25th July from 2pm to 8pm.

Funeral Service will take place at 12 o'clock in Holy Trinity Church Castlmacadam, Avoca followed by burial in Ballinatone Cemetery, Rathdrum.

