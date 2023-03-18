Play Button
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following gunshots in busy area

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following gunshots in busy area
Photo: PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Gardaí are appealing for information following the use of a firearm in Galway City on Thursday evening, 16th March 2023.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm. Gardaí were alerted about several shots fired at a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

Nobody was injured, and those involved are understood to have fled from the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

The investigating Gardaí later arrested two men in connection with the incident - aged in their late 20s and early 30s.

Both men are held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist in their investigation.

In particular, they are appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station at 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or to present themselves at any Garda Station.

