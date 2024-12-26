Gardaí appeal for witnesses following two crashes this Christmas

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two serious crashes this Christmas.
A man was killed and four people were injured in a two car collision at Clarebane in County Cavan in the early hours of Christmas morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 12:40am and involved two cars.
A man, aged in late 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The four occupants of the second car had all been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
While a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s were both seriously injured following a collision on Christmas Eve, at Carr's Hill in Cork.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.
