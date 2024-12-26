Play Button
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following two crashes this Christmas

Lily Kennedy
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two serious crashes this Christmas.

A man was killed and four people were injured in a two car collision at Clarebane in County Cavan in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:40am and involved two cars.

A man, aged in late 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The four occupants of the second car had all been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s were both seriously injured following a collision on Christmas Eve, at Carr's Hill in Cork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

