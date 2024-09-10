Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing woman (43) in Athy

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old woman.

Catherine Barron is reported missing from her home in Athy, Co. Kildare since Monday 9th September.

Catherine is described as being around 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Catherine’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information on Catherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 7730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.