Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing woman (43) in Athy

Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old woman.

Catherine Barron is reported missing from her home in Athy, Co. Kildare since Monday 9th September.

Catherine is described as being around 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Catherine’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on Catherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 7730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

