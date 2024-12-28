Play Button
Gardaí launch appeal for Tipperary man missing for over a week

Edward 'Ned' Harty missing from Roscrea, Co. Tipperary since Thursday, 19th December 2024.
Beat News
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 52-year-old Edward 'Ned' Harty, who is missing from his home in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

He was last seen in the Roscrea area on Thursday, 19th December 2024.

Ned is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall with a thin build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Ned was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Ned's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Ned's whereabouts is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

