Gardaí release new images of Kyran Durnin in renewed appeal for information

Gardaí in Louth investigating the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin (6 years) continue to appeal to the public for information.

Two persons (a woman and a man) have to date been arrested on suspicion of murder. Three domestic residences and adjoining lands have also been searched.

Investigating Gardaí have received extensive support from the public. As part of these ongoing enquiries, new images of Kyran which were taken in June 2022 when Kyran was 6 years old, have been provided to the Garda investigation team.

Despite these extensive and ongoing enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to locate Kyran. Kyran would be 8 years old this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigation team, led by a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station continue to appeal to the public for any information in connection the disappearance of Kyran.

An Garda Síochána is aware of the extensive public commentary on this investigation including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Kyran.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to the public, notwithstanding all the information that is in the public domain, to not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or through any Garda Station.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.