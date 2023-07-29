Gardaí urgently seek information in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Gardaí in Leixlip have renewed their appeals for information following a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, July 18, in Celbridge, County Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing following the incident involving a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 10:50 pm on the R403.

A man in his 20s was a passenger in the car and was fatally injured during the collision. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late teens on Tuesday, July 26, as part of their investigations, and he was detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

He has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are now appealing for a taxi driver to come forward and provide information. It is believed that they travelled in the area at approximately 11 pm on the night of the incident.

Investigating officers believe that this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought this fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin.

As their investigation continues, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this hit-and-run to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R403 in Celbridge between 10:30 pm and 11:15 pm on Tuesday, July 18, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

