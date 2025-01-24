Gilet and baseball cap part of new Garda Uniform

Gardaí out on the beat have a new look.

They've got rid of their traditional hat for their day-to-day operations, replacing it with a baseball cap as part of changes to the uniform.

In a statement on the Garda Instagram, they say the new uniform offers more functionality.

"Modern policing is more complex than ever before and while responding to fast-paced, evolving and dynamic situations, the cap could be cumbersome and was prone to getting knocked off.

"Some specialist units like the Garda Public Order Unit already wear baseball caps, and now we’ve worked together to introduce a new cap that we will wear when we are all out on operational duties." it said.

They also have the option of a new thermal gilet which they say can be worn as an extra layer while outdoors or as outerwear for back at the station.

The Garda Insta concluded, "It’s giving street style".

