Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Holyhead to partially reopen in coming weeks

Holyhead to partially reopen in coming weeks
Cars driving on to Stena Line ferry at Holyhead Port. Image: Alamy
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Holyhead will partially reopen on January 16, after damage caused by Storm Darragh forced the port to close over Christmas.

The Holyhead closure had a major impact on Rosslare Town as a result of the storm.

The ferry company Stena Line, says the Terminal 5 berth will be re-opened, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead have been cancelled over recent weeks, affecting the transport of goods and the movement of thousands of people travelling between Ireland and the UK, over the festive period.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

10 puppies found abandoned on Mount Leinster

 By Lily Kennedy
Tipperary News 2

Tipp's Will Fleury wins the Oktagon MMA Light Heavyweight title

 By Lily Kennedy
News 3

FREENOW reveals what we left in taxis this year

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement