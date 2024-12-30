Holyhead to partially reopen in coming weeks

Holyhead will partially reopen on January 16, after damage caused by Storm Darragh forced the port to close over Christmas.

The Holyhead closure had a major impact on Rosslare Town as a result of the storm.

The ferry company Stena Line, says the Terminal 5 berth will be re-opened, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead have been cancelled over recent weeks, affecting the transport of goods and the movement of thousands of people travelling between Ireland and the UK, over the festive period.

