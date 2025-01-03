HSE urging public to get flu vaccine following visiting restrictions across South East hospitals

The HSE are urging members of the public to avail of the Flu Vaccine as high numbers of people present with systems of respiratory illness at hospitals across the South East.

HSE Dublin and South East have issued the call as a number of visiting restrictions have been put in place across South East hospitals including:

University Hospital Waterford

Wexford General Hospital

St. Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

Tipperary University Hospital

Making the appeal, Regional Clinical Director, HSE Dublin and South East/Consultant Anaesthetist and Intensivist at University Hospital Waterford, Dr. Vida Hamilton said:

"The Flu Vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu this winter. Being vaccinated reduces risk and helps to avoid serious illness, hospitalisation and even death. A high rate of Flu vaccination among healthcare workers and other at-risk groups in in our communities will help us to limit the damage flu infection can bring.

"As we are also expecting a cold spell of weather this weekend and coming into next week we ask people, especially older or more vulnerable people, to take extra care during the cold spell. Keeping warm, eating well and avoiding unnecessary travel is important during very cold weather. Slips and falls in icy conditions are a big source of broken wrists and hips."

The Flu vaccine is currently available from GPs and pharmacies. The children's nasal Flu vaccine is also available from pharmacies.

For those looking to avail of the Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations from there GP in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary you can find your GP on the HSE website.

Similarly, the HSE has set up a page to facilitate the booking of vaccinations across the South East at pharmacies.

The appeal comes as the number of people hospitalized with the flu doubled in the last week and 538 people await hospital beds across the country today.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.