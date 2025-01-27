Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Investigation launched into death of baby in Longford

Investigation launched into death of baby in Longford
Image: Alamy
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An investigation has been launched into the death of a baby at a house in County Longford.

Gardaí say the baby has been removed to Crumlin Children's Hospital for a post-mortem examination, following the death in Abbeylara yesterday morning.

The State Pathologist will conduct the post-mortem exam, and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigation

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby at a residential property in Abbeylara, Co. Longford yesterday morning, Sunday 26th January 2025.

Advertisement

The deceased baby has been removed to the mortuary at Crumlin Children's Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place today, Monday 27th January 2025.

The State Pathologist will conduct the post mortem the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Man (30s) charged with death of woman in Waterford

 By Beat News
News 2

Emergency Response Hubs to be established in areas most impacted by power outages

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

International response crews may be called upon to help with Storm Éowyn aftermath

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement