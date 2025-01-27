Investigation launched into death of baby in Longford

An investigation has been launched into the death of a baby at a house in County Longford.

Gardaí say the baby has been removed to Crumlin Children's Hospital for a post-mortem examination, following the death in Abbeylara yesterday morning.

The State Pathologist will conduct the post-mortem exam, and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigation

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby at a residential property in Abbeylara, Co. Longford yesterday morning, Sunday 26th January 2025.

