Ireland among warmest countries in Europe on Christmas Eve

Ireland among warmest countries in Europe on Christmas Eve
Image by John Ullmann from Pixabay
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Ireland is one of the warmest countries in Europe today.

Hopes of a white Christmas have been dashed as mild temperatures not falling below 11 degrees are predicted for tomorrow.

However, colder weather could be on the way with temperatures expected to drop at the beginning of January.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there'll be dry conditions for Santa travelling this evening.

"As we go through the week and into the weekend it does look like things will start to cool down.

"We could even see a cold start from January 1st.

 

"But [for now] enjoy the mild Christmas if it saves on the heating bills because it does like things will start a bit cooler in 2025," he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

