Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ireland to have warmer conditions than Spain this Christmas

Ireland to have warmer conditions than Spain this Christmas
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Any hope of a white Christmas has been dashed, with Ireland set to be warmer than parts of Spain on the big day.

Although there will be some wintry showers this weekend, mild conditions will return in time for Christmas.

 

Advertisement

Met Éireann's long-range forecast for next week is suggesting very little rain and above average temperatures for December.

The Irish Mirror says we could see temperatures of around 15 degrees, with Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather saying chances of a white Christmas are melting fast!

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Man with over €1.7 million in drugs and 3 guns in Kilkenny home jailed for 10 years

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Two men die in Tipperary house fire

 By Rachael Dunphy
Editor's Pick 3

Irish young people least likely in the EU to know a foreign language

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement