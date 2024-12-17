Ireland to have warmer conditions than Spain this Christmas

Any hope of a white Christmas has been dashed, with Ireland set to be warmer than parts of Spain on the big day.

Although there will be some wintry showers this weekend, mild conditions will return in time for Christmas.

Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day could be like a hot flush with chances of white Christmas melting fast! pic.twitter.com/sWXyG9pjJ7 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 16, 2024

Met Éireann's long-range forecast for next week is suggesting very little rain and above average temperatures for December.

The Irish Mirror says we could see temperatures of around 15 degrees, with Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather saying chances of a white Christmas are melting fast!

