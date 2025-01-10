Play Button
Ireland's favourite Tesco Meal Deal revealed

Ireland's favourite Tesco Meal Deal revealed
Rachael Dunphy
Ireland's favourite Meal Deal has been revealed!

Tesco shared their 'Top of the Shops' list for 2024, which shows the most popular items bought last year.

The most popular Meal Deal combo was the Southern Fried Chicken and Barbeque Slaw wrap, alongside a Coke Zero, and Tayto Cheese and Onion.

Meanwhile, milk was the most bought item in Tesco stores last year.

Other sought-after items in 2024 included cucumbers, blueberries and strawberries.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

More in News
