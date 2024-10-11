Play Button
Ireland's oldest man has died at the age of 108

Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Ireland's oldest man has died at the age of 108.

Galway native Martin McEvilly was born in 1916 and passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family and friends.

He was the youngest of 11 with many of his siblings living into their 90's.

Martin is sadly missed by his sons and daughters Madge, Mary, Noranne, Michael, Christina, Pat and John, all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His funeral takes place on Sunday in the parish of Killannin in Galway.

His funeral takes place on Sunday in the parish of Killannin in Galway.

 

 

