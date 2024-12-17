Play Button
Irish Blood Transfusion Service urging donors to give blood this Christmas

Irish Blood Transfusion Service urging donors to give blood this Christmas
(Doreen Kennedy / Alamy Stock Photo)
Rachael Dunphy
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is urging donors to give blood this Christmas.

Due to the busy festive period, 45 clinics will not be held nationwide.

The IBTS has had to import additional stocks of O Negative. B Negative and O Negative from the UK to keep up with demand.

Paul McKinney, Director of Donor Services and Logistics is urging people to give blood;

“Donating blood is a selfless act for the person who gives it but is a priceless gift to the person who receives it. For the next 3 weeks, we will need to make over 10,000 appointments to safely support the health service over Christmas and into 2025.”

On average, 200 patients receive blood transfusions in Irish hospitals each day, and McKinney says the Christmas period is particularly busy.

The IBTS is especially asking younger people, and people of African heritage to consider becoming a blood donor.

You can find a list of blood donation clinics for your area here.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

