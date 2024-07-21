Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Joe Biden withdraws from US Presidential Election

Joe Biden withdraws from US Presidential Election
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden looks on as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the US election race.

He made the announcement on social media in a post this evening.

He has since followed up with a second statement declaring his support for current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat’s candidate for the upcoming elections.

The statement read: “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden with Kamala Harris, Credit: Joe Biden, Facebook

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

”Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.

Advertisement

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Oscar Piastri triumphant in Hungary as Lando Norris made to follow McLaren order

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Clare defeat Cork after extra-time to win the All-Ireland Hurling final

 By Beat News
News 3

Taoiseach hopes for further 'progress' on tax rate bands in Budget

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement