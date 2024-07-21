Joe Biden withdraws from US Presidential Election

President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the US election race.

He made the announcement on social media in a post this evening.

He has since followed up with a second statement declaring his support for current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat’s candidate for the upcoming elections.

The statement read: “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

”Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

