Kilkenny pub wins Irish Pub of the Year 2024

A Kilkenny pub has taken home the title of Irish Pub of the Year 2024.

Malzards Pub in Stoneyford took home the title at a Gala Awards Ceremony in Dublin last night.

Malzards is a fifth-generation, family-run pub, which judges said has 'created experiences that have gained recognition in both international and domestic markets.'

The Kilkenny pub was crowned national champion from a field of 70 regional winners from across the country.

There was another big winner in the region, as The Bailey Bar & Eatery in Enniscorthy took home 'Best Food Pub'.

Lowry's Music & Whiskey in Galway won 'Best Tourist Pub', while 'Best Local Pub' went to The Liberty Belle in Dublin.

