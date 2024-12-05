Play Button
Leaving Cert students to be allowed use AI for project work

Leaving Cert students to be allowed use AI for project work
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Leaving Cert students will soon be allowed to use AI.

From next year, Artificial Intelligence will be allowed for certain parts of project work.

It can be used when preparing research projects in subjects like science, drama, film and theatre.

The Irish Times say students will have to quote or reference any use of AI in projects.

It'll allow students doing their projects to use tools like Chat-GPT in the same way search engines like Google are used.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

