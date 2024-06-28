Local football clubs pay tribute to friends who died in Waterford e-scooter tragedy

Local sporting clubs in Waterford have paid tribute to two friends who died in a collision in Waterford City.

15-year-old Gilbert Collins and 17-year-old Abuzwa Idris were travelling on an e-scooter when it collided with a bus on the Cork Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In the tragic incident, Gilbert Collins was pronounced dead at the scene and his friend Abuzwa (Avu) Idris died later in hospital.

In two separate statements on their social media pages, Waterford Crystal Football Club and Villa Football Club paid tribute to the young men.

Advertisement

Waterford Crystal Football Club paid condolences to the family of young Gilbert Collins.

"To say everyone at Waterford Crystal is hugely shocked and saddened at the news that came through yesterday of the tragic passing of Gilbert Collins would be a massive understatement.

"Gilbert played for the club at various age groups and was part of our U16 squad this season, Gilbert was a very good player , teammate and friend but was also a nice lad.

"The club would like to pass on its deepest condolences to his family and friends at this really difficult time. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time. Our thoughts are also with coaches , teammates and other friends that Gilbert had in his time in Waterford Crystal.

Advertisement

"We would also like to pass on our condolences to the family of Avu Idris who also lost his life in this tragic accident."

Villa Football Club paid tribute to young Abuzwa (Avu) Idris.

"The Villa FC community is hugely shocked and saddened at the news that came through yesterday of the tragic passing of our U17 player Avu Idris.

"Avu has played for the club for a number of years and was not only a very good player, but above all was a really nice young lad who always had a smile on his face. He loved football, playing with the club and his teammates and only recently took huge pleasure as he & his team won the Under 17 Cup Final.

Advertisement

"The club would like to pass on its deepest condolences to his family and friends at this really difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the coaches & teammates that Avu has had in his time in Villa.

"We would also like to pass on our condolences to the family of Gilbert Collins who also lost his life in this tragic accident.

"Sometimes life just isn’t fair and this is one of those occasions. RIP Avu."

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provide support to both boys' families at this time.

Anyone with any information, including camera or dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.