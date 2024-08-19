Man (40s) killed in collision involving truck in Castledermot

A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Kildare.

It happened at around 9.20am this morning just outside of Carlow at Barnhill East in Castledermot - and involved a car and a truck.

The driver of the car died following the crash and his body has been removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was hospitalised for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The R448 remains closed from Junction 4 of the M9 to Castledermot, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

