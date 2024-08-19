Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man (40s) killed in collision involving truck in Castledermot

Man (40s) killed in collision involving truck in Castledermot
A Garda 'Road Closed' sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Kildare.

It happened at around 9.20am this morning just outside of Carlow at Barnhill East in Castledermot - and involved a car and a truck.

The driver of the car died following the crash and his body has been removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was hospitalised for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

The R448 remains closed from Junction 4 of the M9 to Castledermot, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

One dead and six others missing after luxury yacht capsized off Sicily

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 2

Conor Mcgregor shares wedding photo from sister Erin's big day

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Entertainment 3

Molly-Mae Hague grew tired of Tommy Fury's 'gallivanting around the world' while she cared for their child

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement