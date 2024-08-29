Play Button
Man airlifted to hospital following collision between tractor and car in Carlow

Joleen Murphy
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a tractor and a car in County Carlow.

A second man has been taken to hospital for assessment of injuries.

The incident happened before 10am this morning (Thursday August 29th) on the R448 at Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow

The road is known locally as the Old Carlow-Kilkenny road at the Arboretum.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision between a car and a tractor.

The tractor driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for assessment.

Witnesses are urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

