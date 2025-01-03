Play Button
Man charged in relation to Wexford murder investigation

Beat News
A man has been charged with the murder of John O'Connor in County Wexford on New Year's Eve.

34 year old Wayne Roche, formerly of Dominic's Place in Waterford City and currently of no fixed abode, was brought before a special sitting of Wexford District Court last night.

He was charged with murdering the 58 year old at his home in Cluain Fada, New Ross on December 31st.

Mr. Roche was remanded in custody to appear before Wexford District Court again, via video link, on Monday January 6th.

