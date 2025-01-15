Man charged with murder of his mother in Cavan

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court, charged with the murder of his mother in County Cavan last weekend.

Danny Heyneman, of Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, is also accused of the attempted murder of his father.

55-year-old mother of five Annie Heyneman was found dead at her home in Ballyconnell Co Cavan on Saturday night.

Her husband Henk Heyneman was brought to hospital after receiving serious injuries in the alleged attack.

Their son Danny appeared before Monaghan District Court this morning, charged with his mother’s murder and his father’s attempted murder.

The court heard he made no reply under caution.

As there is a murder charge, there was no application for bail as that must be made before the High Court.

Judge Raymond Finnegan remanded Danny Heyneman in custody to appear before Cavan District Court on Friday for DPP’s directions.

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

