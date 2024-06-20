Man charged with murder of pensioner in Armagh

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner in Crossmaglen.

The 67-year-old is set to appear before court on Thursday.

Michael McConville, 74, was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday, June 15th.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, the PSNI said a 67-year-old man has been charged with murder.

“The man is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry tomorrow, Thursday 20th June,” a spokesperson said.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

By Rebecca Black, PA