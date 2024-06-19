Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man dies in hospital ten days after being struck by truck in Waterford

Man dies in hospital ten days after being struck by truck in Waterford
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died in hospital after being struck by a truck in Waterford.

The incident involving a truck and a pedestrian happened on the N25 near Ardmore in Co. Waterford on the evening of Sunday June 9th.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He has since passed away.

Advertisement

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Kilkenny gardaí confirm two XL Bullys found unaccompanied

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named in 35-player Ireland Squad

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Holidaymakers 'really worried' as Aer Lingus pilots to launch 'indefinite' industrial action

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement