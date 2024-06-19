Man dies in hospital ten days after being struck by truck in Waterford

A man has died in hospital after being struck by a truck in Waterford.

The incident involving a truck and a pedestrian happened on the N25 near Ardmore in Co. Waterford on the evening of Sunday June 9th.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He has since passed away.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.

