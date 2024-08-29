Man jailed following multiple shop thefts in Wexford

A man has been jailed following a series of shop thefts in County Wexford.

Three shops were targeted in Wexford Town earlier this week and Gardaí responded promptly to the incidents.

On Tuesday, August 27th, authorities were alerted to a number of shop thefts in the town centre.

Following the reports, a man was arrested and held overnight.

He was subsequently charged with three offences under the Criminal Justice Offences Act.

The man has appeared in court on Wednesday August 28th where Gardaí objected to his bail.

The man has since been jailed.

